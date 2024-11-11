Advanced Enzyme Tech drops after Q2 PAT slides 5% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Technologies tumbled 11.93% to Rs 427.60 after the company reported 4.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.83 crore on a 7.44% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,460.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The revenue de-grew by 3% in Americas, 27% in Europe, 9% in Asia (ex-India) while it grew by 8% in rest of the world.

On the segmental front, the revenue from human nutrition segment declined by 2% YoY to Rs 99.2 crore while animal nutrition income grew by 6% YoY to Rs 18.1 crore in second quarter of FY25.

The bio-processing segment revenue slipped 33% to Rs 16.8 crore while specialized manufacturing segment rose 9% to Rs 12 crore in September 2024 quarter over September 2023 quarter.

The domestic sales constituted about 48% of revenue from operations during Q2 FY25 as compared to 52% during Q2 FY24. International sales were 52% of revenue from operations during Q2 FY25 as compared to 48% during same quarter last year.

EBITDA de-grew by 17% YoY to Rs 42.4 crore in the second quarter. EBITDA margin was 29% and PAT margin stood at 23% during the quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 42.21 crore during Q2 of FY25, down 11.93% YoY.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company provides eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others. Its aim is to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.

