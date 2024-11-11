Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advanced Enzyme Tech drops after Q2 PAT slides 5% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Tech drops after Q2 PAT slides 5% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Advanced Enzyme Technologies tumbled 11.93% to Rs 427.60 after the company reported 4.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.83 crore on a 7.44% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,460.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The revenue de-grew by 3% in Americas, 27% in Europe, 9% in Asia (ex-India) while it grew by 8% in rest of the world.

On the segmental front, the revenue from human nutrition segment declined by 2% YoY to Rs 99.2 crore while animal nutrition income grew by 6% YoY to Rs 18.1 crore in second quarter of FY25.

The bio-processing segment revenue slipped 33% to Rs 16.8 crore while specialized manufacturing segment rose 9% to Rs 12 crore in September 2024 quarter over September 2023 quarter.

The domestic sales constituted about 48% of revenue from operations during Q2 FY25 as compared to 52% during Q2 FY24. International sales were 52% of revenue from operations during Q2 FY25 as compared to 48% during same quarter last year.

EBITDA de-grew by 17% YoY to Rs 42.4 crore in the second quarter. EBITDA margin was 29% and PAT margin stood at 23% during the quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 42.21 crore during Q2 of FY25, down 11.93% YoY.

More From This Section

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.65 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company provides eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others. Its aim is to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex pares gains, at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

PL: Arsenal held 1-1 at Stamford Bridge; Man United beat Leicester 3-0

Rahul joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

G R Infra rises 3% on emerging L1 bidder for BSNL's Bharat Net project

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story