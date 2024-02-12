Advanced Enzyme Tech gains after Q3 PAT rises 52% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 1.61% to Rs 387.25 after the company reported 52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.5 crore on a 13% rise in income from operations to Rs 160.9 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

On the segmental front, the revenue from human nutrition segment increased by 19% to Rs 110.7 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 93.4 crore in Q3 FY23. This growth was on account of API, probiotics and nutrition.

Animal nutrition segment revenue declined by 8% to Rs 16.2 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 17.5 crore in Q3 FY23.

The Bio-Processing segment revenue was at Rs 23.6 crore in Q3 FY24, up by 5% YoY. In this segment, food business performed well, it grew by 21% to Rs 19.3 crore on YoY basis during Q3 FY24. The Non-Food business de-grew by 36% to Rs 4.3 crore during the quarter.

The Specialized manufacturing segment contributed 6% in the pie which is Rs 10.4 crore to the revenue during the quarter, an increase of 20% on YoY basis.

The domestic sales constituted about 48% of revenue from operations during Q3 FY24 as compared to 42% during Q3 FY23. International sales were 52% of revenue from operations during Q3 FY24 as compared to 58% during Q2 FY23.

EBITDA improved by 29% YoY to Rs 53.8 crore in the third quarter. EBITDA margin was 33% in Q3 FY24 as against 29% in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stands at Rs 58.9 crore during Q3 FY24 as against Rs 40.4 crore in Q3 FY23, an increase of 46%.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company provides eco-safe solutions to a wide variety of industries like human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit & vegetable processing, brewing & malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, specialty applications, textile processing and others. Its aim is to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.

