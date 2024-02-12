Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 263.48 points or 0.69% at 38720.31 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (up 2.42%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.21%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.55%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.37%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 1.32%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.27%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 1.23%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 1.23%), and Infosys Ltd (up 0.99%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 5.97%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 5%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 4.99%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.64 or 0.24% at 71420.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.17% at 21744.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.38 points or 0.75% at 45308.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.9 points or 0.42% at 13442.84.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News