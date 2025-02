Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 169.11 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 9.86% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 169.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.169.11160.9432.6733.4061.9967.4853.0258.8837.6541.77

