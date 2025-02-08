Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

