Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 OPM %012.50 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content