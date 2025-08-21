Advik Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.75% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Advik Capital declined 80.57% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.75% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.41227.7967.342.091.563.191.373.050.482.47

