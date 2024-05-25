Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 39.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 39.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 1837.17 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 39.35% to Rs 196.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 1837.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2154.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.95% to Rs 569.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 462.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 7045.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8627.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1837.172154.47 -15 7045.928627.21 -18 OPM %16.709.40 -13.107.79 - PBDT340.69240.85 41 996.57770.55 29 PBT307.33211.69 45 861.31644.75 34 NP196.29140.86 39 569.21462.96 23

