Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 39.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 1837.17 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 39.35% to Rs 196.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 1837.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2154.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.95% to Rs 569.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 462.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 7045.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8627.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

