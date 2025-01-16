Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd spiked 15.75% to Rs 501.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68021 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 440.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64254 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 10.82% to Rs 412.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd rose 10.43% to Rs 323. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46463 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd advanced 10.27% to Rs 209.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

