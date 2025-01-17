Aether Inds Q3 PAT soars more than doubles to Rs 43 crore

The specialty chemicals maker reported 148.94% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.39 crore on 41.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 219.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 112.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 64.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 2.69 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA grew 109.12% YoY to Rs 75.7 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as compared to with Rs 36.2 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

EBITDA margin improved to 32% in Q3 FY25 from 22% posted in Q3 FY24. PAT margin increased to 19% in third quarter of FY25 compared to 10% posted in same quarter last year.

In Q2 FY25, the companys business segments are distributed in many segments are like 48.5% of its revenue comes from the pharmaceutical sector, while 22.8% is derived from the agro sector, material science accounts for 7.7%, coatings contribute 4.2%, oil & gas segment contribute 4.1%, high performance photography segment makes up 2.8% and the remaining 0.8% and 0.4% came from food additives & sustainability & renewables, respectively.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 28.84% to Rs 108.12 crore on 24.52% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 598.49 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences and high performance photography etc.

The scrip declined 0.40% to Rs 851.30 on the BSE.

