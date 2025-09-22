Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

To offer freighter operations at the upcoming Noida International Airport
Afcom Holdings has partnered with Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS), a leading gateway and cargo handling services operator, for freighter operations at the upcoming Noida International Airport.
AISATS, through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicle AISATS Noida Cargo Terminal (ANCTPL), aims to position Noida International Airport as North India's premier cargo gateway. This initiative is designed to complement existing major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai while supporting India's ambition to become a global trade powerhouse, the company said in a statement. Among Indian airports, Delhi processes the highest air cargo tonnage in terms of export and import. This strategic partnership provides an opportunity for Afcom to penetrate the India's largest air cargo market.
