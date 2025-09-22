Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) has secured multiple work orders worth approximately Rs 117 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corp added 0.98% to Rs 231.29 on the BSE.

Under the terms of the MoU, NBCC will undertake four key infrastructure and development projects across different cities. These include the development of a commercial plot in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad (Rs 23.08 crore), the development of a HUDCO-owned plot in Panchkula, Haryana (Rs 26.92 crore), the construction of additional blocks at HUDCOs regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Rs 63.36 crore), and the reconstruction of flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in New Delhi (Rs 3.65 crore).

The total estimated value of the awarded projects stands at Rs 117 crore. The initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure and effectively utilize HUDCOs real estate assets in prime urban locations.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

Shares of NBCC (India) added 0.73% to Rs 111.64 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story