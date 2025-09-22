Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a product-specific pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Pune Biotech facility, conducted between 8 September and 19 September 2025.

The inspection concluded with 4 observations, the company said in a regulatory filing. These observations pertain to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) but do not include any critical issues at this stage.

"We will address the observations and submit our response to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline," the company stated, adding that it remains committed to full compliance with cGMP quality standards across all its facilities.

The company did not disclose details of the specific product involved in the inspection.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lupin fell 0.56% to Rs 2,044.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story