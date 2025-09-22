Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Lupin said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a product-specific pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Pune Biotech facility, conducted between 8 September and 19 September 2025.

The inspection concluded with 4 observations, the company said in a regulatory filing. These observations pertain to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) but do not include any critical issues at this stage.

"We will address the observations and submit our response to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline," the company stated, adding that it remains committed to full compliance with cGMP quality standards across all its facilities.

The company did not disclose details of the specific product involved in the inspection.