Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT stocks fell sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a hefty one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications.

The Nifty IT index dropped 2.8% to 35,555.80, with frontline technology companies leading the slide.

Tech Mahindra (down 4.04%), Persistent Systems (down 3.68%), LTIMindtree (down 3.68%), Mphasis (down 3.36%), Coforge (down 3.33%), Infosys (down 2.48%), HCL Technologies (down 2.41%), Wipro (down 2.24%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.18%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.39%) slumped.

The H-1B program's annual quota of 85,000 visas, including 65,000 under the regular pool and 20,000 for U.S. masters degree holders, remains unchanged. The new fee will apply only to fresh applicants and will not affect existing visa holders or renewals.

Analysts said the immediate cost implications for Indian IT firms are limited as only 1-3% of their global workforce is on H-1B visas and less than a third of these are new applicants. Within the U.S., about 65-70% of IT employees are locals while 30-35% work on visas.

Since the FY26 visa lottery is already complete, the new fee will take effect only from FY27. Companies face two possible strategies. Absorbing the $100,000 charge would mean an additional $16,600-33,000 in annual costs per employee over a typical 3-6 year tenure, with some of this burden likely passed on to clients. Alternatively, replacing visa hires with local employees could raise costs by around 25-30%, translating into an extra $25,000 per worker and a 2-4% hit to earnings per share.

In the short term, analysts expect no material hit to margins, though ongoing client negotiations could delay contract closures. Over the medium term, the industry may see only a modest earnings drag from FY27. If local hiring proves difficult, offshoring could increase, which may even support profitability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

Lupin's Pune Biotech facility undergoes USFDA pre-approval inspection

Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story