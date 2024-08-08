Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 41.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 707.71 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 41.46% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 707.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 628.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales707.71628.76 13 OPM %8.506.60 -PBDT54.1438.29 41 PBT43.9132.04 37 NP39.0027.57 41

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

