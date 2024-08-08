Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 960.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 146.62% to Rs 17.14 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 960.47% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 146.62% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.146.95 147 OPM %7.768.92 -PBDT6.051.41 329 PBT5.030.74 580 NP4.560.43 960
Powered by Capital Market - Live News