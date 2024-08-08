Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 960.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 146.62% to Rs 17.14 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 960.47% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 146.62% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.146.957.768.926.051.415.030.744.560.43

