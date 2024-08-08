Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %36.36-300.00 -PBDT0.04-0.06 LP PBT0.04-0.06 LP NP0.02-0.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story