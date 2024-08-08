Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %36.36-300.00 -PBDT0.04-0.06 LP PBT0.04-0.06 LP NP0.02-0.06 LP
