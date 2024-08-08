Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 21.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.78% to Rs 34.68 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 21.46% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 34.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.6838.0210.019.813.233.462.662.842.492.05

