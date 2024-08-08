Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 773.29 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 17.72% to Rs 71.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 773.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales773.29654.93 18 OPM %16.8516.23 -PBDT110.2091.81 20 PBT87.1869.42 26 NP71.4760.71 18

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

