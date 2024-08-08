CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 773.29 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 17.72% to Rs 71.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 773.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.773.29654.9316.8516.23110.2091.8187.1869.4271.4760.71

