Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 37.75 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 109.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

