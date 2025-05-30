Avonmore Capital & Management Services standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.62% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.62% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.46% to Rs 24.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

