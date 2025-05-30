Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avonmore Capital & Management Services standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 44.62% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.62% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.46% to Rs 24.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.442.60 -45 24.259.92 144 OPM %52.7886.54 -92.0063.10 - PBDT-0.510.44 PL 16.23-0.72 LP PBT-0.540.42 PL 16.11-0.79 LP NP0.160.10 60 13.72-0.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arcee Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panjon standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the March 2025 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story