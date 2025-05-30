Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Aurum Capital Projects rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 0.330.47 -30 OPM %30.0011.11 -30.3057.45 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.150.27 -44 PBT0.030.01 200 0.150.27 -44 NP0.030.02 50 0.100.34 -71

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

