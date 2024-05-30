Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 29.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 79.83 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra declined 29.88% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 79.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.27% to Rs 52.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 292.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.8366.36 20 292.33241.11 21 OPM %23.2918.84 -25.8423.96 - PBDT19.4813.79 41 77.3259.81 29 PBT13.8811.78 18 65.6853.96 22 NP9.3413.32 -30 52.0948.11 8

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

