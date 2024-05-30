Indegene consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 673.00 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 94.26% to Rs 94.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 673.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 632.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.53% to Rs 336.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 2589.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2306.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

