Indegene consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 673.00 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 94.26% to Rs 94.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 673.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 632.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.53% to Rs 336.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 2589.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2306.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales673.00632.20 6 2589.602306.10 12 OPM %20.6115.41 -19.5217.18 - PBDT149.6098.90 51 532.30422.80 26 PBT131.1079.20 66 456.20363.00 26 NP94.8048.80 94 336.70266.10 27

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

