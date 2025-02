Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 234.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 107.67% to Rs 7.85 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 234.29% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 107.67% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.853.78-0.89-3.171.290.501.270.481.170.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News