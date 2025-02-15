Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.552.2738.04-0.440.58-0.310.18-0.350.01-0.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News