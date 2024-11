Agro Phos India standalone net profit declines 87.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 31.50 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India declined 87.13% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.5037.96-3.7116.104.085.463.595.050.443.42

