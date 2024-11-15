Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 149.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 138.81% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 149.28% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.81% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.003.35 139 OPM %87.6389.85 -PBDT6.842.83 142 PBT6.842.83 142 NP5.162.07 149

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

