SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 149.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 149.28% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.81% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.003.3587.6389.856.842.836.842.835.162.07

