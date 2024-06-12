Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGS Transact surges on commencing deployment of 1,350 ATMS

AGS Transact surges on commencing deployment of 1,350 ATMS

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
AGS Transact Technologies advanced 6.70% to Rs 79.02 after the company commenced deployment of 1,350 ATMs, for order received from State Bank of India (SBI) under its banking automation solutions portfolio.

The deployment is expected to be completed by H1 FY25. The order encompasses the sale of banking automation solutions as well as long-term annual maintenance contracts. The order will contribute towards the strengthening of the top line of this business segment.

As of 31 March 2024, AGS Transact Technologies has installed, managed, or maintained 75,361 ATMs/CRMs across 2200 cities and towns in India.

AGS Transact Technologies is one of the largest integrated omni-channel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 4.44 crore as compared to Rs 15.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 17.78% to Rs 349.18 crore in Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

