Honasa Consumer expands its presence to over 1000 Reliance Retail stores

Honasa Consumer announced that its products are now available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar/ Smart Point store across the country.

Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer says, At Honasa, we believe that we need to be available where our consumers want to shop the brand. The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp