Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 1177.30 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 104.82% to Rs 78.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 1177.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1011.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

