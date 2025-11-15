ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 46.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 46.84% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.0822.4210.8219.493.556.452.515.542.023.80

