AIA Engineering gains after Q4 PAT rises 10% QoQ to Rs 285 crore

AIA Engineering advanced 1.01% to Rs 3,300.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 285.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 258.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations also saw a sequential growth of 8.52%, coming in at Rs 1,157.04 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company posted a 9.55% rise in net profit, while revenue grew marginally by 0.59% to Rs 1,157.04 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,150.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 363.12 crore, registering a 5.64% increase from Rs 343.72 crore in the same period last year.

However, on a full-year basis, the companys performance was subdued. Net profit declined 6.77% to Rs 1,060.07 crore in FY25, while revenue dropped 11.67% to Rs 4,287.44 crore, compared with FY24.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

