Record date is 05 September 2025

AIA Engineering has fixed 05 September 2025 as record date for e purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs 16/- (@ 800%) per Equity Share having face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25. The dividend will be paid on or before 14 October 2025.

