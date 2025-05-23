Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies announced the opening of its newest office located at 145 S Wells St, 15th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606. The new center was inaugurated by Jenna Howard - Executive Director of Call Center Technologies at Duly Health and Care, and Allison Radecki, Global CIO - Morgan Street Holdings, alongside key Hexaware leadership, including R Srikrishna, CEO, and Siddharth Dhar, President and Global Head of Digital IT Operations.

This move strengthens Hexaware's ability to deliver more responsive, personalized IT services, work closely with clients across industries, and tap into the dynamic talent and tech ecosystem of the third largest city in the United States. R Srikrishna said, The U.S. continues to lead in digital adoption, and ci es like Chicago sit at the heart of that momentum. This office strengthens our ability to support clients as they navigate shipping macro trends, whether it is AI-led transformation or scaling innovation with speed and clarity.

