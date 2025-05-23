Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

From Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Bondada Engineering has received a Government Order (GO) from the Government of Andhra Pradesh - Energy Department for the allocation of 2000 MW AC / 2600 MWp DC Solar Power capacity at various locations across Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The Company had submitted detailed proposals for establishing solar power projects aggregating to the above-mentioned capacity in the following locations:

- Sri Sathya Sai District: Villages in Roddam and Kothacheruvu Mandals

- Ananthapuramu District: Villages in Gooty, Peddavadugur, Vidapanakallu, Peddapappur, and Narpala Mandals

These proposals were considered in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on May 15, 2025, during which the SIPB approved the allocation of the proposed solar power capacity. The allocation is subject to ensuring no overlap with areas already allotted to other developers for renewable energy (RE) projects or wind resource assessment studies.

Furthermore, the project is to be implemented within 24 months, in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy - 2024.

The present order of Rs. 9,000 crore shall increase the order book of the Company to approximately Rs. 14,000+ crore. Apart from this the Company expects to add a revenue of Rs. 1,160 crore from IPP from FY 2029 onwards.

