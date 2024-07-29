Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AIA Engineering soars on share buyback proposal

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
AIA Engineering jumped 5.70% to Rs 4635.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on 07 August 2024 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills, in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

