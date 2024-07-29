Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 14168.58 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar reported to Rs 313.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 14168.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12928.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14168.5812928.08 10 OPM %4.371.01 -PBDT514.5925.83 1892 PBT418.17-67.68 LP NP313.20-78.92 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Shooter Ramita's medal event at 1 PM IST

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty near 24,900; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Paris Olympics: Lakshya's win over Cordon deleted as his opponent withdraws

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story