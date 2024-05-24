Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.01% to Rs 23.22 crore

Net Loss of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 23.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 93.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.2226.39 -12 93.2892.96 0 OPM %-2.20-0.80 --0.182.00 - PBDT-0.26-0.18 -44 0.062.45 -98 PBT-0.94-0.62 -52 -1.641.63 PL NP-0.74-0.72 -3 -2.180.46 PL

