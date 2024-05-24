Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.28% to Rs 46.18 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.28% to Rs 46.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.12% to Rs 219.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

46.1871.35219.58386.05-23.882.58-11.53-0.96-15.790.76-41.03-16.08-25.13-12.57-77.32-52.11-33.51-12.57-85.71-21.01

