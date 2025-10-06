Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel Business wins multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre

Airtel Business wins multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To safeguard the expansive database and digital operations of the railways

Airtel Business has secured a multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to deliver comprehensive, industry-leading security services to safeguard the digital backbone of India's railway network.

The country's railway services are a vital national asset that operate over 13,000 trains daily, serve more than 20 million commuters and enable millions of digital transactions each day, while transporting over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually. Safeguarding this immense flow of critical data including sensitive customer identities, payment details, as well as key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight and signalling is crucial in today's era of intensifying cyber threats.

With advanced and centralised security controls, Airtel Business will build multi-layer protection to secure the expansive database of the railways. Ensuring a resilient and compliant secure backend, Airtel Business will also safeguard the end-to-end digital operations of the country's railway services, which include 160,000 employees distributed across 26 locations.

The technology stack will include market leader technologies along with cutting-edge Make in India cybersecurity products, and deliver a sovereign, fully compliant and AI-embedded security ecosystem tailored for critical infrastructure protection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Manas Polymers and Energies seals a luminous market debut

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

Jindal Stainless unveils its first stainless steel fabrication unit

Hospital stocks surge on major CGHS rate overhaul

Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story