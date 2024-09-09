Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 202.08 points or 1.51% at 13186.61 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.27%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 4.18%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.18%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.17%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Castrol India Ltd (down 3.03%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.89%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.83%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.46%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 19.99%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.9%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.86%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 522.77 or 0.93% at 55455.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.13 points or 0.43% at 16513.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.85 points or 0.23% at 24909.

The BSE Sensex index was up 295.07 points or 0.36% at 81479.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 2492 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

