Airtel lands 2Africa Pearls cable in India

Bharti Airtel has landed the 2Africa Pearls cable in the country, connecting India to Africa, and Europe via the Middle East.

Airtel is the landing partner for the 2Africa Pearls cable in India. This is in partnership with the 2Africa Pearls' investors - center3 and Meta.

2Africa Pearls brings over 100Tbps (terabits per second) of international capacity to India. With this investment, Airtel has further diversified its global network to support India's digital growth ambitions.

2Africa Pearls is a part of the 2Africa cable system, which will be the world's longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 kilometers connecting Asia to Africa and Europe through the Middle East. The 2Africa cable system is led by a consortium of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, while Alcatel Submarine Networks is responsible for manufacturing and installation of the cable.

