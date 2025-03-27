BSE spurts on bonus issue plan

BSE jumped 4.33% to Rs 4,668.25 after the company said its board will consider a bonus share issue on 30 March 2025.

BSE announced that "a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals."

The company last issued bonus shares in 2022 in the ratio of 2:1.

BSE is India's leading exchange group. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

On a consolidated basis, BSE delivered a record quarter, achieving total revenues of Rs 835.4 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 94% for Q3 FY25. Net profit attributable to the shareholders for the quarter ended December 2024, stood at Rs 219.7 crore, a growth of 103% on YoY basis.

Shares of BSE slipped 6.38% in the past three sessions. The stock is currently down 24% from its record high of Rs 6133.40 hit on 20 January 2025.

