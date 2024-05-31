Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 240.03 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 240.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.91% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 1022.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1236.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales240.03277.66 -14 1022.161236.20 -17 OPM %1.110.22 -0.290.49 - PBDT4.380.26 1585 7.846.29 25 PBT3.70-0.03 LP 5.123.83 34 NP2.69-0.36 LP 4.032.24 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Sagar Soya Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sagar Soya Products standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story