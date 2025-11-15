Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 33.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 346.93 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya declined 33.46% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 346.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 303.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.346.93303.892.293.628.3211.197.5710.485.277.92

