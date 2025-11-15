La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.68% to Rs 89.05 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 43.68% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.0563.303.744.222.423.311.732.631.472.61

