Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Khaitan (India) declined 50.72% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.5814.773.938.670.500.790.380.690.340.69

