Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 70.58% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

