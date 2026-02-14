Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 62.92% to Rs 645.63 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 173.51% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.92% to Rs 645.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 396.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales645.63396.29 63 OPM %25.8220.12 -PBDT142.5357.45 148 PBT114.3936.42 214 NP89.5232.73 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandaram Pharma Packtech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shrydus Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Apis India consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the December 2025 quarter

BIL Vyapar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story