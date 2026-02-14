CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.92% to Rs 645.63 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 173.51% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.92% to Rs 645.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 396.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales645.63396.29 63 OPM %25.8220.12 -PBDT142.5357.45 148 PBT114.3936.42 214 NP89.5232.73 174
