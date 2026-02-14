Associate Sponsors

Bandaram Pharma Packtech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 48.40% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.40% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.8410.00 48 OPM %6.746.60 -PBDT0.670.42 60 PBT0.530.27 96 NP0.19-0.01 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

